LTC Properties, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $102.19 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $18.08 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 60.3% to $84.29 million from $52.58 million last year.

LTC Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102.19 Mln. vs. $18.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.11 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $84.29 Mln vs. $52.58 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.60 To $ 0.62

