LSTR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $184.44, changing hands as low as $183.10 per share. Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $161.13 per share, with $201.405 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.81.

