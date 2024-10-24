LSL Property Services Boosts Share Buyback Program

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has repurchased 1,348 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 302 GBp per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares will be held in treasury, with the company now holding a total of 1,385,748 treasury shares. This move reflects LSL’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently and potentially boost shareholder value.

