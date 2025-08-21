Lsi Industries Revenue Jumps 20% in Q4

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 20% to $155.1 million for Q4 FY2025, well ahead of analyst estimates.

Both Lighting and Display Solutions segments posted double-digit sales growth, accompanied by margin recovery and strong cash flow.

Lsi Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS), a provider of lighting fixtures, controls, and custom display products for commercial and retail environments, released its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 21, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $155.1 million for Q4 FY2025, up 20% year over year and well above the $138.6 million GAAP consensus estimate. Earnings per share excluding certain items were $0.34 for Q4 FY2025 (non-GAAP), topping the $0.22 estimate and last year's adjusted diluted EPS was $0.28. Reported net income came in at $8.2 million for Q4 FY2025, up 43.9% from the prior year. Margins recovered after earlier pressure, and adjusted EBITDA also improved to $17.0 million. Free cash flow was positive at $8.5 million, though below the prior year. The quarter capped a year of record GAAP sales, reversing earlier margin challenges and setting a positive tone entering fiscal 2026.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 Estimate Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.34 $0.22 $0.28 21.4% Revenue $155.1 million $138.6 million $129.0 million 20.2% Net Income $8.2 million $5.7 million 43.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $17.0 million $14.0 million 21.4 % Free Cash Flow $8.5 million $10.3 million -17.5 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Lsi Industries is organized into two main operating segments. Its Lighting Segment manufactures lighting fixtures and controls, while the Display Solutions Segment produces custom display systems for a variety of commercial environments, such as convenience stores, grocery, and retail chains. The company’s strategy centers on offering integrated lighting and display solutions that add value for customers, emphasizing energy efficiency and tailored products to support brand and customer experience.

In recent years, Lsi Industries has focused on strengthening its dual-segment business model. This approach enables cross-selling between lighting and display offerings and broadens its addressable market. Other key focus areas have included energy-efficient product development, the integration of recent acquisitions like EMI Industries and Canada's Best Holdings, and ongoing investment in lean manufacturing and robust supply chain management. The ability to balance organic growth with acquired platforms has been essential to its recent growth and profitability trajectory.

Fourth Quarter Performance and Key Developments

During the quarter, GAAP revenue rose 20% to $155.1 million in Q4 FY2025, with both business segments contributing to the increase. Display Solutions revenue jumped 29% to $82.3 million, benefiting from an early-year acquisition and increased demand across product categories and market sectors. Lighting Segment net sales of $72.7 million increased 12% from last year’s fourth quarter, driven by improved project activity, particularly on larger projects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% to $17.0 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin rose by 250 basis points compared to Q3 FY2025. Operating margin expansion in the Lighting segment reflected improved volumes and a more favorable product mix. The Display Solutions segment also saw margin improvement, supported by stabilized project scheduling and higher efficiency. Net income (GAAP) rose 43.9% year over year to $8.2 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions, was 11%. This result signals that underlying demand momentum was strong, even as recent acquisitions boosted overall reporting. Notably, EMI and Canada’s Best Holdings became meaningful contributors in Display Solutions and expanded the company’s reach into new geographic and vertical markets. Acquisitions drove inorganic sales gains, but underlying demand was solid as well, especially in verticals like grocery, where sales rose 31%, and the convenience store channel, which saw 23% growth.

Operationally, the company benefited from a return to stability in manufacturing and fulfillment. Earlier in Q3 FY2025, LSI Industries had struggled with project delays, particularly in the Display Solutions segment’s grocery business, but those issues eased during the quarter. Orders rose 11% year over year, and the company ended FY2025 with a 13% increase in backlog company-wide. Inventory and working capital remained healthy, supporting timely delivery to customers.

There were some notable financial impacts from ongoing integration and acquisition activities. Acquisition-related expenses increased modestly, reflecting the addition of new businesses to the portfolio. Management also flagged rising tariffs as a risk, though it indicated that domestic sourcing and recently implemented price increases should help to offset these costs at least in the near term. The dividend was maintained at $0.05 per share, or $0.20 annualized, continuing the company’s consistent payout to shareholders.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Key Areas to Watch

Looking into fiscal 2026, management noted a healthy order backlog and a strong pipeline of projects, especially in the Display Solutions segment and within specialty verticals like grocery and convenience stores. While no formal forward-looking financial guidance was provided for fiscal 2026 or upcoming quarters, the company stated that it is “well positioned” to pursue its long-term “Fast Forward” strategic targets. Management expects some cost pressures from tariffs to build in the next quarter but has taken measures through sourcing and pricing to manage potential impacts to margins.

Investors should be attentive to the company's ability to sustain organic growth and margin levels after several quarters of acquisition-driven gains. Monitoring ongoing backlog, order rates, and sales mix between segments will be important, as will the operational performance in the Lighting segment, which experienced a 5% annual decline in GAAP net sales despite a strong finish to the year. Margin sustainability, integration of recent acquisitions, and continued investment in energy-efficient and customized products will likely remain key factors for future performance. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.05 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

