LSI Industries Inc. Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.09 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $3.88 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.60 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $150.53 million from $132.48 million last year.

LSI Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.09 Mln. vs. $3.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $150.53 Mln vs. $132.48 Mln last year.

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