LSI Industries Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.35 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $5.64 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.438 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $147.00 million from $147.73 million last year.

LSI Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

