LRNZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF (Symbol: LRNZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.12, changing hands as high as $45.49 per share. TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRNZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRNZ's low point in its 52 week range is $34.2899 per share, with $52.8785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.