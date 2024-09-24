LRN's MedCerts Boosts Product Offering With New CNA Program

Stride, Inc.’s LRN subsidiary, MedCerts, has expanded its product offering with the launching of the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) eLearning program.



LRN stock lost 0.3% during the trading hours but gained 0.4% in the after-hours on Monday.

Sneak Peek at LRN’s MedCerts’ New Program

MedCerts, with a track record of offering innovative online career training programs in allied healthcare and information technology, is set to address the ongoing healthcare staffing shortages through the CNA program. This program will benefit medical providers, patients and aspiring healthcare professionals.



The CNA eLearning program is a multi-week immersive course comprising generative and conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has been pioneered by MedCerts. The program is segregated into five weeks of virtual training and four weeks of hands-on clinical experience that will be offered by the clinical partner. Furthermore, the program is distinguished through a highly detailed and immersive hybrid approach including the key components of Advanced Clinical Skills Training, In-House AI Technology and Integrated Skill Development.



Per MedCerts, students enrolling for the CNA eLearning program will also be eligible to enroll in add-on courses tailored to specific healthcare settings, such as geriatrics, mental health care and infection prevention.

Stride’s Career Learning Bodes Well

LRN’s Career Learning segment is thriving considering the various growth initiatives to support the uptrend. After the acquisition of three adult learning companies, which are Galvanize, Tech Elevator and MedCerts, in 2020, the company’s product offerings in this segment expanded notably. The hybrid nature (in-person or online) of the training programs offered by these brands contributes to the growth of this segment.



In fiscal 2024, revenues from the Career Learning segment increased 6.4% year over year to $750.9 million. Also, the enrollment during the year was up 10.3% to 72,700 students.



Shares of LRN have surged 88.6% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Schools industry’s 22.7% growth. Strength in in-year enrollments coupled with strong retention has been aiding the company’s growth trend. The current increasing trend positions Stride strongly for an outperformance in the near term.

LRN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Stride currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are other top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



Interface, Inc. TILE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TILE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65%, on average. The stock has surged 88.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TILE’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 3.9% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DDI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average. The stock has gained 54% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.6% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average. The stock has gained 38.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 9.8% and 125.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

