LRGF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (Symbol: LRGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.13, changing hands as high as $44.22 per share. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $40.62 per share, with $47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.21.

