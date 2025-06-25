Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 13,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FT Vest Emerging Markets Buffer ETF - March, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of TMAR, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is up about 3.4%.

VIDEO: LQD, TMAR: Big ETF Outflows

