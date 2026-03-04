LQD Offers Broader Bonds and Higher Yield Than TLT

Key Points

LQD charges a slightly lower expense ratio and offers a marginally higher yield than TLT.

LQD has delivered stronger returns and lower drawdowns over the past year and five years.

Both funds are highly liquid, but LQD holds a much broader mix of investment-grade corporate bonds versus TLT’s focus on long-term U.S. Treasuries.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ›

The iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is a broad corporate bond fund with a slightly lower fee and higher yield than the iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), which focuses on long-duration U.S. Treasuries and has experienced deeper drawdowns in recent years.

LQD and TLT are both large, liquid fixed-income funds from iShares, but they serve different roles: LQD provides exposure to a wide array of investment-grade corporate bonds. At the same time, TLT focuses exclusively on U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20 years or more. This comparison explores costs, returns, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors weigh which fund best fits their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric TLT LQD Issuer iShares iShares Expense ratio 0.15% 0.14% 1-year total return (as of 2026-02-27) 3.92% 7.07% Dividend yield 4.27% 4.44% Beta 2.30 1.38 AUM $45.5 billion $32.3 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

LQD edges out TLT on cost, charging a slightly lower annual expense ratio, and also offers a modestly higher dividend yield for income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric TLT LQD Max drawdown (5 y) (48.3%) (24.9%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (as of March 4, 2026) $752 $1,021

What's inside

LQD tracks a diversified universe of investment-grade corporate bonds, holding more than 3,071 securities as of its 23.6-year track record. Its largest positions are in well-known issuers such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, each accounting for over 2% of the portfolio. The fund’s focus on corporate debt may appeal to those seeking higher yields with moderate credit risk.

By contrast, TLT holds just 46 securities, all of which are long-dated U.S. Treasury bonds, with an effective portfolio duration of 15.6 years. Virtually all, or 99.9%, of the portfolio is in Treasuries with just 0.08% in cash and/or derivatives. This makes TLT highly sensitive to interest rate changes, but it avoids credit risk, since the U.S. government backs Treasuries.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The iShares funds are quality bond funds to choose for 2026. Both offer low-cost ways to boost near-term income within a highly liquid, diversified bond portfolio.

The small difference in cost and yield could tilt the scales in TLT’s favor. It offers a 4.3% yield, which is not much lower than LQD’s 4.4%. LQD’s higher yield of 0.1% is not much when considering it’s a corporate bond fund, which adds issuer risk, whereas TLT’s income is government-backed.

While LQD has outperformed over the past five years, TLT’s long-duration portfolio could perform better if interest rates fall. The Federal Reserve’s recent pivot to an easing monetary policy could lead to lower rates. Generally, long-duration bonds like those in TLT are more sensitive to interest rate swings. LQD’s average portfolio duration is just under 8 years — significantly lower than TLT’s 15.6 years.

But investors will have to decide if TLT’s interest rate sensitivity is right for their situation. After all, it can work both ways. The spike in interest rates led to lower 5-year returns and higher volatility than LQD’s portfolio of corporate bonds. If interest rates don’t fall, investors may be better off going for the higher yield in LQD.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.