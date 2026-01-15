Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 10,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of BFRE, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 2.5%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: LQD, BFRE: Big ETF Outflows

