Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 9,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 35.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of BEDZ, in morning trading today Expedia Group is off about 0.6%, and TRIP.COM Group is higher by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: LQD, BEDZ: Big ETF Outflows

