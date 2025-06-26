$LPSN stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LPSN stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,338,691 of trading volume.

$LPSN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LPSN:

$LPSN insiders have traded $LPSN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY JOHN SABINO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 502,543 shares for an estimated $453,897 .

. VANESSA PEGUEROS sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $27,000

MONICA L. GREENBERG (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,047 shares for an estimated $21,186 .

. JOHN DENEEN COLLINS (CFO and COO) sold 1,828 shares for an estimated $1,275

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $LPSN stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LPSN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.