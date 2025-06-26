$LPSN stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LPSN stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,338,691 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LPSN:
$LPSN Insider Trading Activity
$LPSN insiders have traded $LPSN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY JOHN SABINO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 502,543 shares for an estimated $453,897.
- VANESSA PEGUEROS sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $27,000
- MONICA L. GREENBERG (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,047 shares for an estimated $21,186.
- JOHN DENEEN COLLINS (CFO and COO) sold 1,828 shares for an estimated $1,275
$LPSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $LPSN stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,793,563 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,232,336
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 1,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,280,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,167,971 shares (+3132.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $933,325
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 954,763 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,451,239
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 768,929 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $614,451
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 650,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $988,000
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 456,527 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $364,810
