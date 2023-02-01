LPSN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.25, changing hands as high as $15.27 per share. LivePerson Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPSN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.96 per share, with $29.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.72.

