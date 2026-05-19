LPLA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/21/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LPLA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LPLA's low point in its 52 week range is $281.51 per share, with $402.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $292.89.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LPLA makes up 4.37% of the Invesco Bloomberg Financial Data Providers ETF (Symbol: FDIQ) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding LPLA).
In Tuesday trading, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.