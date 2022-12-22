LPL Plucks 18 Advisor Team from Advisor Group

LPL Financial announced that it has nabbed Strategic Partners, a Parsons, Kansas-based practice with 18 advisors and approximately $830 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets. Strategic Partners joins from Royal Alliance, an Advisor Group subsidiary, and aligns with National Financial Alliance a San Antonio, Texas-based office of supervisory jurisdiction of LPL. Strategic Partners was founded by Owner and President Chris Lubbers in 1994 while he was still attending college. Lubbers said that he and his firm were attracted to LPL and NFA for their technology, operational efficiencies, and growth opportunities. He stated, “I’m all about efficiency and that’s where LPL shines. The firm has invested heavily in its technology platform, creating efficient processes and enhanced solutions that will help our advisors provide better services. Clients will have easier access to reporting and account information, all in one place to give them a deeper understanding of their financial picture.” He also mentioned that the move will help him and his firm recruit more advisors.

Finsum:LPL announced that it has recruited an 18-person advisor team managing a combined $830 million from Advisor Group’s Royal Alliance subsidiary.

