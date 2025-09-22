LPL Financial's August Brokerage & Advisory Assets Rise Sequentially

LPL Financial LPLA witnessed a rise in total brokerage and advisory assets in August 2025. The metric was $2.26 trillion, which surged 16.7% from the prior month and 45.1% year over year.

LPLA’s August Performance Breakdown

Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $955.3 billion, whereas advisory assets amounted to $1.3 trillion. Brokerage assets increased 10.8% from June 2025 and surged 38.3% year over year. On the other hand, advisory assets rose 21.5% from the previous month and 50.5% from August 2024.



Total organic net new assets (NNAs) were $17.8 billion. It included $13.8 billion of assets from First Horizon Bank that were onboarded in August, and $2.2 billion of off-boarded assets as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large offices of supervisory jurisdiction. Excluding these assets, organic NNAs were $6.2 billion.



LPL Financial reported $52.7 billion of total client cash balance in August, up 6.5% from the prior month but up 21.7% from August 2024. Of the total balance, $35 billion was insured cash, $12.2 billion was deposit cash, and the remaining was money-market sweep and client cash balance.

Our Take on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s buyout of Commonwealth Financial Network, Investment Center and Atria Wealth, its solid advisor productivity and recruiting efforts will support advisory revenues. The company is expected to keep expanding inorganically, which will help diversify operations. However, uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets and substantial goodwill on the balance sheet are worrisome.



In the past year, LPLA shares have risen 52%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 50.7%.



Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of LPLA’s Peers in August

For August 2025, Charles Schwab SCHW recorded an increase in client assets. Total client assets were $11.23 trillion, up 15.3% from August 2024 and 2.4% from July 2025. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services totaled $5.66 trillion, up 14.8% year over year and 2.7% sequentially.



Schwab’s core NNAs of $44.4 billion increased 35.4% from the prior-year level but declined 5.3% from July 2025. It opened 382,000 new brokerage accounts in August 2025, up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis and 1.3% sequentially.



Amid a favorable trading backdrop, Interactive Brokers’ IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment reported a 32% year-over-year rise in total customer accounts in August 2025. Compared with the previous month, customer accounts grew 2% to 4.05 million.



IBKR’s NNAs in August were 96,100, up 44% year over year and 4% from July 2025. Total client Daily Average Revenue Trades were 3,488,000, representing a 29% increase from August 2024 but a marginal decline from July 2025.

