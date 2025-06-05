LPL Financial Welcomes Loomis Wealth Management Team, Enhancing Client Services with New Partnership

Loomis Wealth Management joins LPL Financial, bringing $180 million in assets and emphasizing personalized wealth management services.

Quiver AI Summary

LPL Financial LLC has announced that Loomis Wealth Management, led by financial advisors William "Bill" Curtis Loomis, III, CFP®, William Curtis "Curt" Loomis, IV, and Justin K. Hitt, has joined its broker-dealer and advisory platforms. The team, which manages approximately $180 million in assets, transitioned from L.M. Kohn & Company to enhance their ability to serve clients with more autonomy and advanced technology. Founded in 2010 in Harrisonburg, VA, Loomis Wealth Management focuses on personalized wealth management and comprehensive financial planning. With a combined six decades of experience, the team emphasizes understanding their clients' unique financial goals and lifestyles. They were drawn to LPL for its commitment to empowering advisors and its integrated technology, which they believe will improve the client experience. LPL's Managing Director, Scott Posner, welcomed the Loomis team, highlighting their mutual focus on client service and relationship building.

Potential Positives

LPL Financial has successfully attracted a new advisory team with approximately $180 million in assets, enhancing its overall asset management capabilities.

The addition of Loomis Wealth Management reinforces LPL's reputation for empowering financial advisors by offering greater autonomy, improved technology, and better client service experiences.

The new team brings a combined six decades of experience in the financial industry, which bolsters LPL's knowledge base and credibility in wealth management.

LPL's integrated technology platform is positioned as a strong selling point, enabling Loomis Wealth Management to efficiently serve clients and improve operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

Who are the new financial advisors at LPL Financial?

The new advisors are William “Bill” Curtis Loomis, III, CFP®, William Curtis “Curt” Loomis, IV, and Justin K. Hitt from Loomis Wealth Management.

What is the advisory asset value managed by Loomis Wealth Management?

Loomis Wealth Management manages approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

What attracted Loomis Wealth Management to LPL Financial?

Loomis Wealth Management was attracted by LPL’s technology offerings, autonomy, and commitment to enhancing client experience.

What services does Loomis Wealth Management provide?

The firm offers investment management, financial planning, and risk management services tailored to client needs.

Where is Loomis Wealth Management located?

Loomis Wealth Management is based in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 465 shares for an estimated $156,910.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA forecast page.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisors William “Bill” Curtis Loomis, III, CFP®, William Curtis “Curt” Loomis, IV and Justin K. Hitt of



Loomis Wealth Management



have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported serving approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from L.M. Kohn & Company.





Based in Harrisonburg, Va., Bill and Curt founded Loomis Wealth Management in 2010 with the goal of empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial goals through comprehensive, fiduciary-driven wealth management. The father and son team have a combined six decades of financial industry experience and have earned a reputation in the Shenandoah Valley for their holistic approach to wealth management. Hitt, who spent a decade as an educator for the Rockingham County Public Schools before transitioning to the financial industry, joined the team in 2023. Together they offer a full range of investment management, financial planning and risk management services, allowing them to address all aspects of their clients’ financial lives.





“We take the time to get to know our clients, their lifestyle, their family and their financial aspirations. Our personal service does more than just build bonds; it gives us a greater sense of how to work for our clients,” Curt said. “We appreciate that just as no two snowflakes are alike, no two investment portfolios will be identical. Who our clients are, how they live and their fiscal goals provide insight into how we can help.”





Looking for more autonomy, improved technology offerings and the opportunity to provide an elevated client experience, the Loomis Wealth Management team turned to LPL.





"LPL is a forward-thinking firm, and one aspect that particularly attracted us is their ongoing investment in resources to help advisors provide a next-level client experience — specifically their integrated and open architecture



technology platform



which will enable us to access everything with a single sign-on,” said Hitt. ”LPL’s commitment to its advisors, paired with our personal and in-depth approach, will allow us to serve our clients and build our business the way we envision.”





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Bill, Curt and Justin to LPL and congratulate them on this milestone in the evolution of their practice. Just as the Loomis Wealth Management team prioritizes their clients, everything we do at LPL revolves around empowering advisors to run thriving practices and provide an elevated client experience. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Loomis Wealth Management.”









Related









Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help



take your business to the next level



.









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.



Loomis Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.





Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #745820



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.