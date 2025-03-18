LPL Financial Welcomes Legacy Premier Wealth Management, Formerly Alliance Financial Partners, to Its Roster of Advisors

LPL Financial welcomes financial advisors Larry Hubbard, Craig Conner, and Jade Maasch, who established Legacy Premier Wealth Management.

LPL Financial LLC announced the addition of financial advisors Larry Hubbard, Craig Conner, and Jade Maasch to its platforms, having previously served around $275 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets while working at Ameriprise. The advisors have rebranded their firm to Legacy Premier Wealth Management after leaving Ameriprise and are operating from Greeley, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Their mission focuses on educating and empowering clients to make informed financial decisions, and they have chosen LPL for its non-proprietary investment approach and integrated services. The team is dedicated to building strong client relationships and actively participates in community volunteering.

The addition of financial advisors with approximately $275 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets enhances LPL Financial's overall asset management and client base.

The transition of a rebranded team, Legacy Premier Wealth Management, signifies LPL's appeal to experienced professionals looking for a supportive platform.

Receiving praise from the advisors for LPL's non-proprietary investment offerings and integrated platform highlights its commitment to flexibility and client-centric services.

LPL's welcoming statement and commitment to supporting new advisors underscores its dedication to fostering a collaborative community, which may attract more talent in the future.

Presents a potential perception of instability as the financial advisors left a known firm, Ameriprise, to join LPL, which might raise questions about the reasons behind their departure.

The mention of a rebranding process may indicate a lack of strong brand identity for the newly formed Legacy Premier Wealth Management, which could affect client trust initially.

While promoting the benefits of LPL’s open architecture platform, it may unintentionally highlight a lack of exclusive investment products that could limit offerings compared to competitors with proprietary options.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 385 shares for an estimated $126,191.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/09/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA forecast page.

$LPLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPLA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LPLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $379.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $285.0 on 10/09/2024

on 10/09/2024 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $271.0 on 09/25/2024

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisors Larry Hubbard, APMA™, Craig Conner, CFP®, APMA™, ChFC®, BFA™, and Jade Maasch, CFP®, BFA™, APMA™, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $275 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Ameriprise.





The advisors are longtime colleagues who teamed up to create a full-service wealth management firm dedicated to helping motivated clients understand their entire financial picture. Formerly Alliance Financial Partners, the team has rebranded as



Legacy Premier Wealth Management



with the move to LPL. They are based out of Greeley, Colo., and Cheyenne, Wyo., and are supported by Chief Operating Officer Rob Timme.





“We’re passionate about helping create a lasting legacy for our clients and their families,” Hubbard said. “Our mission is to educate and empower our clients, helping them navigate financial decisions with confidence.”





As the team continued to evolve, the advisors sought a new firm that would best support their vision for the future. Their due diligence process led them to LPL.





“By making this move, we have the flexibility to grow the practice in a way that will be seamless and non-disruptive for clients and our staff,” Hubbard said. “LPL does not offer proprietary investment products, which allows us to provide the products and services our clients need. Additionally, we appreciate LPL’s size and scale, along with its integrated, open architecture platform where we can access everything we need with a single sign-on.”





The team is committed to building long-term relationships with both clients and their communities. They actively volunteer with United Way of Weld County, Kiwanis, Muley Fanatic Foundation, Michael Ray Lee Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and American Cancer Society.





Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Larry, Craig and Jade to the LPL community and congratulate them on the launch of Legacy Premier Wealth Management. Advisors who join LPL have access to dedicated support teams and integrated capabilities that allow them to run high-performing practices, maintain operational efficiency and focus on their clients. We look forward to supporting the entire Legacy team for years to come.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.



Legacy Premier Wealth Management and LPL are separate entities.





Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated as reported to LPL











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #707704



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.