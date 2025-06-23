LPL Financial Reports May 2025 Activity: $1.85 Trillion in Advisory and Brokerage Assets

LPL Financial reports May 2025 assets at $1.85 trillion, with a 3.7% increase and organic net new assets of $6.5 billion.

LPL Financial LLC reported strong growth in its monthly activity report for May 2025, with total advisory and brokerage assets reaching $1.85 trillion, an increase of $66.6 billion, or 3.7%, from April 2025. The firm saw organic net new assets of $6.5 billion, translating to a 4.4% annualized growth rate, which included $1.0 billion that was off-boarded due to a planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Client cash balances decreased to $49.2 billion, down $2.6 billion from the previous month. Despite the dip in cash balances, net buying activity was positive at $13.5 billion. Overall, LPL Financial continues to demonstrate significant growth in the wealth management sector, serving over 29,000 financial advisors and managing approximately $1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of around 7 million Americans.

Potential Positives

Total advisory and brokerage assets reached $1.85 trillion, marking a significant increase of $66.6 billion or 3.7% from the previous month.

Total organic net new assets for May totaled $6.5 billion, representing a 4.4% annualized growth rate, indicating strong performance in asset acquisition.

Year-over-year growth in total advisory and brokerage assets is 26.5%, demonstrating substantial long-term growth and market positioning.

Net buying activity in May was $13.5 billion, showing strong engagement and investment from clients, which is a positive indicator for future asset growth.

Potential Negatives

Overall organic net new assets were lower than the previous month, with a decline to $6.5 billion from $11.2 billion, signaling potential challenges in attracting new clients.

Client cash balances decreased by $2.6 billion, or 5.0%, compared to April, which could indicate declining investor confidence or reduced investment activity.

The company reported net new brokerage assets as negative at -$1.8 billion, a significant shift that raises concerns about the brokerage performance and the overall health of this segment.

FAQ

What are LPL Financial's total advisory and brokerage assets as of May 2025?

Total advisory and brokerage assets reached $1.85 trillion at the end of May 2025.

How much did LPL Financial grow in organic net new assets in May 2025?

LPL Financial reported $6.5 billion in organic net new assets, representing a 4.4% annualized growth rate.

What was the change in total client cash balances by the end of May 2025?

Total client cash balances decreased by $2.6 billion, totaling $49.2 billion at the end of May 2025.

How much was the net buying activity in May 2025?

The net buying activity for May 2025 was $13.5 billion.

How did the S&P 500 Index perform in May 2025?

The S&P 500 Index increased by 6.2%, ending the period at 5,912.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $568,300 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LPL Financial





LLC (“LPL Financial”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (





Nasdaq: LPLA





) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for May 2025.





Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of May were $1.85 trillion, an increase of $66.6 billion, or 3.7%, compared to the end of April 2025.





Total organic net new assets for May were $6.5 billion, translating to a 4.4% annualized growth rate. This included $1.0 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $7.5 billion, translating to a 5.0% annualized growth rate.





Total client cash balances at the end of May were $49.2 billion, a decrease of $2.6 billion compared to the end of April 2025. Net buying in May was $13.5 billion.















(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)









May









April









Change









May









Change













2025









2025









M/M









2024









Y/Y

















Advisory and Brokerage Assets



































Advisory assets





1,021.6





978.6





4.4%





809.4





26.2%









Brokerage assets





832.9





809.4





2.9%





657.0





26.8%











Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets









1,854.5









1,787.9









3.7%









1,466.4









26.5%













































Organic Net New Assets



































Organic net new advisory assets





8.3





6.9





n/m





9.9





n/m









Organic net new brokerage assets





(1.8)





(0.8)





n/m





1.3





n/m











Total Organic Net New Assets









6.5









6.1









n/m









11.2









n/m













































Acquired Net New Assets



































Acquired net new advisory assets





0.0





0.0





n/m





0.0





n/m









Acquired net new brokerage assets





0.0





0.0





n/m





0.0





n/m











Total Acquired Net New Assets









0.0









0.0









n/m









0.0









n/m













































Total Net New Assets



































Net new advisory assets





8.3





6.9





n/m





9.9





n/m









Net new brokerage assets





(1.8)





(0.8)





n/m





1.3





n/m











Total Net New Assets









6.5









6.1









n/m









11.2









n/m







































Net brokerage to advisory conversions





2.2





1.7





n/m





1.2





n/m











































Client Cash Balances



































Insured cash account sweep





33.4





35.2





(5.1%)





31.8





5.0%









Deposit cash account sweep





10.6





10.7





(0.9%)





9.0





17.8%











Total Bank Sweep









44.0









45.9









(4.1%)









40.8









7.8%











Money market sweep





3.9





4.2





(7.1%)





2.3





69.6%











Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties









47.9









50.2









(4.6%)









43.1









11.1%











Client cash account





1.3





1.6





(18.8%)





1.3





—%











Total Client Cash Balances









49.2









51.8









(5.0%)









44.5









10.6%







































Net buy (sell) activity





13.5





10.4





n/m





15.0





n/m











































Market Drivers



































S&P 500 Index (end of period)





5,912





5,569





6.2%





5,278





12.0%









Russell 2000 Index (end of period)





2,066





1,964





5.2%





2,070





(0.2%)









Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)





433





433





—%





533





(18.8%)





































For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s





most recent earnings announcement





, which is available in the





quarterly results





section of





investor.lpl.com





.









Contacts









Investor Relations









investor.relations@lplfinancial.com









Media Relations









media.relations@lplfinancial.com













About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit





www.lpl.com





.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”) and LPL Enterprise, LLC (“LPL Enterprise”), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “





Investor Relations





” or “





Press Releases





” section of our website.



