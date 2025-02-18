LPL Financial Launches New Business Planning Tools for High-Net-Worth Clients

LPL Financial launches business planning tools for financial advisors to assist CEOs and business owners with succession planning.

Quiver AI Summary

LPL Financial LLC is expanding its high-net-worth services by introducing new business planning tools aimed at assisting financial advisors in supporting CEO clients and business founders. With over 33 million small businesses in the U.S. and a significant portion of their owners nearing retirement, many lack succession plans. LPL's initiative connects advisors with certified business exit planners to provide personalized service, enabling clients to strategize and plan for optimal business sales. Jen Hollers, senior vice president of high-net-worth services at LPL, emphasized the need for quality planning for these hardworking entrepreneurs. The firm, a leader in wealth management, supports around 29,000 advisors and offers various specialized services to meet complex client needs.

Potential Positives

LPL Financial is expanding its high-net-worth services by launching business planning tools specifically aimed at helping financial advisors serve CEO clients and business founders, addressing a significant market need.

The new offering connects advisors with certified business exit planners and vetted banking partners, enhancing the support provided to small business owners, many of whom lack succession plans.

This initiative differentiates LPL Financial in the wealth management industry, potentially attracting more advisors and clients seeking specialized, high-caliber planning and advice.

The firm reinforces its position as a market leader by servicing nearly 29,000 financial advisors and managing approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets, showcasing its extensive reach and resources.

Potential Negatives

While expanding its high-net-worth services suggests growth, it may also indicate that LPL Financial is responding to intensified competition in the wealth management sector, which could put pressure on margins.

The focus on business planning tools for CEOs and small business owners may alienate other segments of clients that LPL Financial serves, potentially leading to a narrowed client base.

The mention of 12 million firms expected to be sold over the next decade implies a significant market opportunity, but also highlights the urgent need for succession planning among small business owners, suggesting a potential risk for firms lacking such strategies.

FAQ

What new services is LPL Financial offering for high-net-worth clients?

LPL Financial is launching business planning tools aimed at supporting CEOs and business founders with personalized planning services.

How will these tools assist financial advisors?

The tools connect advisors with certified business exit planners to help business owners strategize and manage their businesses effectively.

Why is succession planning important for small business owners?

Most small business owners lack a succession plan, yet around 12 million firms are expected to be sold in the next decade.

Who can benefit from LPL Financial's new offerings?

CEOs and business founders looking for tailored financial advice and planning services can greatly benefit from LPL's new offerings.

Where can financial advisors find more information about these services?

Financial advisors can visit the High-Net-Worth Services for Advisors section on LPL Financial's website for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 28,777 shares for an estimated $10,507,675 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) sold 305 shares for an estimated $101,241

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



, a leader in the wealth management industry, is expanding its portfolio of high-net-worth services with the launch of business planning tools designed to help its network of nearly 29,000 financial advisors provide personalized support to their clients who are Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and/or have founded their own businesses.





There are more than 33 million



i



small businesses in the U.S., and more than half



ii



of all private employer business owners are over the age of 55. Additionally, it’s estimated that approximately 12 million



iii



of those firms will be sold over the next decade, and most small business owners do not have a succession plan in place.





Through this new offering, advisors are connected with a certified business exit planner who supports the business owner’s needs and serves as a liaison to vetted banking partners. This full-service experience is designed to meet the discerning needs of advisors and differentiate the value they provide to their entrepreneurial clients.





“CEOs and founders have worked incredibly hard to build their businesses and deserve the highest caliber of planning and advice,” said Jen Hollers, senior vice president and head of high-net-worth services at LPL Financial. “Through relationships with trusted investment banks, we enable LPL advisors to offer their business-owner clients a full-service experience, helping them strategize, scale, and, when the time is right, pursue an optimized sale.”





LPL offers a range of specialized planning services tailored to address the complex needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including:







Case consultations



Case consultations



Advanced planning



Advanced planning



Estate and philanthropic planning



Estate and philanthropic planning



Tax planning



Tax planning



Business planning







For more information about this new offering, financial advisors can visit



High-Net-Worth Services for Advisors



.









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.









Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com







(402) 740-2047







Tracking #:



697285





________________________







i





https://advocacy.sba.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/2023-Small-Business-Economic-Profile-US.pdf









ii





https://www.sbc.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2024/1/shaheen-convenes-hearing-on-small-business-succession-planning









iii





https://www.score.org/princeton/resource/blog-post/current-rise-small-businesses-being-sold-over-next-10-15-years





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.