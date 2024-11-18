LPL Financial and Prudential launch strategic relationship and integration

Prudential Financial (PRU) retail arm Prudential Advisors and LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) finalized the launch of their strategic relationship, first announced in August 2023. Following the transition of Prudential’s retail broker-dealer and registered investment advisory services and operations to LPL Enterprise, an affiliate of LPL Financial LPL now supports more than 2,800 Prudential Advisors financial advisors – that has grown from approximately 2,600 during the past year – who collectively serve 3.5 million American families. Prudential and LPL are collaborating on advisor recruiting efforts, leveraging the significant resources and new capabilities of both firms to attract top talent to Prudential Advisors. Over the past year, LPL has invested more than $300M to build the technology platform, integrate and onboard Prudential Advisors. This investment will improve capacity and ease of doing business for Prudential Advisors’ financial advisors and their clients, while offering an expanded investment platform for more than 28,000 LPL advisors, including those at its other 1,000 institution clients. As of November 18, approximately $25B in assets have been onboarded to the LPL platform from Prudential Advisor’s broker-dealer and investment advisory business. The remaining $35B of assets are expected to onboard over the next several months.

