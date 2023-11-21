LPL Expands Succession Planning Offerings for Advisors

At the DeVoe and Company annual M&A+ Succession Summit, LPL Financial announced an expansion of its liquidity and succession offerings for unaffiliated advisors. The program was initially started last year for LPL advisors who are eyeing retirement but still a decade away from actual retirement.

In essence, the program is designed to allow advisors to receive market value for their firm immediately, but they are required to commit for a period of time to support the next generation of advisors who would be groomed to take over the business. As an intermediary, LPL would buy 100% of the practice while the chosen successors would run the firm while participating in a 10-year ‘successor advisor’ program before fully taking over.

This strikes a balance as it gives the current generation liquidity and full value for their business, while also setting up the next generation of advisors who may not necessarily have the capital to acquire a practice. According to LPL Executive VP of Strategic Business Development Jeremy Holly, “They’re not having to come out of pocket or take down a bunch of debt to take over. And the principal seller doesn’t have to take a steep discount to sell their practice to that next generation.”

Finsum: LPL Financial introduced a new program for succession planning. Current advisors would be able to sell to LPL but remain with the firm while the next generation is trained to takeover.

