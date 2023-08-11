LPL Adds Direct Indexing Capabilities to Model Portfolio

LPL is partnering with MSCI to add direct indexing capabilities to its suite of model portfolios. Advisors will be able to access these features through custom indexed separately managed accounts. Direct indexing is a growth market for advisors due to its ability to provide tax savings in down years, a slight increase in returns, and more personalization.

The company made the announcement at its Focus 2023 event. LPL is currently the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States with nearly 20,000 advisors and over $1.1 trillion in assets.

Rob Pettman, executive VP of Wealth Management Solutions said that “Investors want the ability to customize their investment strategy in order to achieve a range of goals, including reducing overall tax burden and/or avoiding a particular sector or security.”

The new offering will have a $100,000 minimum and include models for large-caps, small-caps, mid-caps, and international stocks. They will have the MSCI USA and EAFE indices as the basis for these portfolios.

There will also be an option for automatic tax-loss harvesting which can be optimized according to each client’s portfolio. Overall, the firm believes that direct indexing will also help with attracting and retaining clients especially with nearly all of LPL’s competitors offering direct indexing.

Finsum: LPL joined the model portfolio race and is partnering with MSCI to offer a variety of options and capabilities.

clients

advisors

model portfolios

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.