LPKF Laser & Electronics Adjusts Full-year Guidance Due To Shifts In Revenue

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (LPKFF.OB) said the company now expects 2021 revenue to amount to 92 - 102 million euros, revised from prior guidance of approximately 110 million euros. EBIT is projected to come in between a negative EBIT of 2 million euros to EBIT of 6 million euros. Previously, the company projected EBIT margin of approximately 10%.

The company said due to a project delay at a customer in China and continued disruption in global logistics, it will not be in a position to deliver ready-to-ship solar systems with a total value of up to 11 million euros and other systems with a total value of approximately 6 million euros as planned before year-end. Revenues related to these orders are expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

The company's medium-term outlook remains unaffected.

