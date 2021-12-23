LPKF Concludes Agreement For Glass Processing Technology

(RTTNews) - LPKF Laser & Electronics said it concluded a Joint Development Agreement for a glass processing technology with one of the major global display enterprises. The companies have agreed not to disclose details of the agreement.

The companies will further optimize a specific solution enabling future display devices. If the development is successfully completed, LPKF expects the technology to be widely used in various applications for the enterprise.

LPKF noted that the development is based on its LIDE technology (Laser Induced Deep Etching) which enables customers to process thin glass quickly, precisely and without any damage such as micro cracks. This makes LIDE a fundamental technology for many microsystems technology applications, including flexible displays and semiconductors as well as microfluidics or MEMS fabrication.

