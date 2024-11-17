News & Insights

Loyal Lithium Unveils New Discovery Zones at Trieste

November 17, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.

Loyal Lithium Ltd. has announced the validation of 3D model resistivity trends through soil assays, revealing two new lithium discovery zones at the Trieste Lithium Project. This advancement supports the extension of known lithium-rich areas, setting the stage for cost-effective drilling programs planned for 2025. With significant funding, the company is poised to advance the Trieste Greenstone Belt into a leading lithium hub.

