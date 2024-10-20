News & Insights

Loyal Lithium Unveils Groundbreaking 3D Model for Trieste Project

October 20, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.

Loyal Lithium Ltd. has unveiled a cutting-edge 3D geophysics model for its Trieste Lithium Project in Quebec, revealing significant potential extensions of lithium pegmatites. This model, developed with Expert Geophysics, utilizes advanced mobile survey technology to offer deep insights and guide future drilling. Backed by $6.3 million in funding, Loyal Lithium is poised to develop a world-class lithium hub in the Trieste Greenstone Belt.

