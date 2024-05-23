News & Insights

Loyal Lithium Lists New Shares for Trading

May 23, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.

Loyal Lithium Limited has announced an application for the quotation of new securities on the stock market, with 7,345,744 ordinary shares to be made available for trading as of May 24, 2024. This move is set to attract investors’ attention, potentially influencing the company’s stock performance.

