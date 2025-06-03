Lowe's Strengthens Pro Segment With Artisan Design Group Acquisition

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW has finalized its acquisition of Artisan Design Group (“ADG”) from The Sterling Group for $1.325 billion, following the announcement of the transaction in April 2025. ADG is a leading national provider specializing in the design, distribution and installation of interior surface finishes, including flooring, cabinetry and countertops, primarily serving homebuilders and property managers throughout the United States.



The acquisition was fully funded using Lowe’s available cash resources. In conjunction with this transaction, Lowe’s has suspended its share repurchase program for the remainder of the year and committed to repaying $1.75 billion of debt scheduled to mature in September 2025.



The integration of ADG allows Lowe’s to expand into a complementary distribution and installation channel, extending its reach beyond traditional retail operations. ADG’s established operational expertise and extensive industry relationships provide Lowe’s with a scalable platform to advance its growth strategy within the professional segment.

LOW Stock Past-Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Significance and Market Opportunity of LOW

This acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to Lowe’s earnings per share commencing in fiscal 2026. This significantly enhances Lowe’s Pro customer offering by incorporating ADG’s capabilities in managing high-touch, project-based work into its comprehensive Total Home strategy.



The transaction grants immediate entry into the interior finishes distribution and installation market, valued at approximately $50 billion and characterized by fragmentation. With projections indicating the U.S. housing market will require approximately 18 million new homes by 2033, increased construction activity is expected to drive sustained demand within the professional segment over the coming decade.



Lowe’s views ADG as a pivotal platform to broaden its Pro planned spend and better serve institutional clients, including large-scale homebuilders and property developers, through integrated design and installation services.



In fiscal 2024, ADG generated approximately $1.8 billion in revenues. Lowe’s expects continued growth from the business, supported by operational synergies, increased scale and access to its expansive infrastructure and customer base.

LOW’s Other Growth Factors to Note

Lowe’s demonstrated several growth-enabling strengths in the first-quarter fiscal 2025 performance, highlighting its resilience and strategic focus amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. A key contributor was the Pro segment, which continued its strong momentum by delivering mid-single-digit comparable sales growth.



Digital transformation and AI integration also emerged as significant growth drivers. Online sales increased 6% year over year in the quarter, supported by higher traffic and improved conversion rates. The company introduced MyLowe’s, an AI-powered virtual adviser developed in partnership with OpenAI, providing customers with personalized, step-by-step project guidance. Additionally, Lowe’s is expanding its product marketplace through a collaboration with Mirakl, enabling a broader range of offerings without increasing fulfillment costs or inventory.



Despite these positive developments, Lowe’s faces challenges from intense competition and a decline in Do-It-Yourself spending, which could impact near-term performance. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 6.6%.

