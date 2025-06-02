Lowe's Rewards Shareholders With 4% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW has announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend, which underscores its confidence in its long-term prospects and reaffirms its focus on delivering stable and growing returns to investors. The new dividend of $1.20 per share reflects a 4% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $1.15. This enhanced dividend will be payable Aug. 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 23, 2025.



The dividend hike reflects Lowe’s continued financial strength and its commitment to delivering consistent value to shareholders. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, the company remains focused on executing its long-term growth plans and enhancing shareholder returns.



This leading home improvement retailer has established a strong track of dividend payments. Since going public in 1961, the company has paid out a cash dividend every quarter. Moreover, this marks more than 25 consecutive years of annual dividend increases, further reinforcing Lowe’s reputation as a stable and shareholder-friendly company.

LOW Stock Past-Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lowe’s Balances Dividend & Growth With Strong Cash Flow

LOW continues to demonstrate its ability to reward shareholders while strategically investing for long-term growth. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company generated $2.9 billion in free cash flow, more than sufficient to cover its $645-million dividend payment and support its ongoing business expansion. With earnings expected to be $12.15-$12.40 per share for the full year, Lowe’s dividend remains secure.



At the same time, Lowe’s is actively pursuing growth opportunities, highlighted by its $1.325-billion acquisition of Artisan Design Group, which will enhance its presence in the Pro customer segment. To finance the deal, Lowe’s is using cash reserves and has paused its share buyback program for the remainder of the year. The company remains financially responsible, having already repaid $750 million in debt in April and planning to repay an additional $1.75 billion by September.



With a solid balance sheet, including an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.99X and a strong return on invested capital of 31%, Lowe’s shows that it can effectively manage both shareholder returns and growth ambitions. This disciplined approach offers investors confidence in the company’s ability to balance short-term rewards with long-term strategic investments.

LOW’s Other Growth Factors to Note

Lowe’s showcased several growth-enabling strengths in its first-quarter fiscal 2025 performance, underscoring its resilience and strategic direction despite a challenging macroeconomic landscape. One of the most prominent drivers was continued momentum in the Pro segment, which delivered mid-single-digit comparable sales growth.



Another major growth pillar is digital transformation and AI integration. Online sales rose 6% year over year in the fiscal first quarter, driven by stronger traffic and conversion. The company launched MyLowe’s — an AI-powered virtual adviser developed with OpenAI — offering personalized, step-by-step project support. Additionally, Lowe’s is scaling its product marketplace through a partnership with Mirakl, expanding its offerings without adding fulfillment costs or inventory.



Despite the aforementioned tailwinds, stiff competition and a decline in Do-It-Yourself spending present challenges for the stock. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 6%.

