Lowe's Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Another Beat in the Cards?

As Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW prepares to unveil its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Feb. 25, before the opening bell, investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $20.36 billion, implying 9.8% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has remained stable over the past 30 days at $1.95 per share and suggests a 1% increase from the year-ago period.



LOW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Mooresville, NC-based company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 3%.

Key Factors to Observe Ahead of LOW's Q4 Earnings

Lowe’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued execution of its “Total Home Strategy,” which positions the company as a comprehensive solutions provider. By catering to both professional contractors and do-it-yourself customers, Lowe’s has broadened its addressable market and strengthened customer loyalty. Its ability to blend in-store expertise with digital capabilities allows customers to plan, source and execute projects more seamlessly, which is likely to have supported traffic, ticket growth and overall engagement during the quarter. We expect comparable sales to improve 0.2% in the quarter under review.



The company’s strategic push into the higher-value Professional segment is also likely to have contributed positively. The integration of Foundation Building Materials has expanded Lowe’s presence in interior building materials and strengthened its distribution network, improving service levels for larger and more complex projects. By embedding supplier systems into its sales platform and enabling an “extended aisle” assortment, Lowe’s empowers associates to access a wider range of products for Pros.



Technological innovation remains another meaningful tailwind. Lowe’s investments in artificial intelligence and digital tools have simplified project planning for customers while equipping store associates with real-time insights. AI-driven demand forecasting and inventory management are likely to have helped optimize product availability during the quarter, balancing service levels with cost discipline. At the same time, the company’s emphasis on high-growth categories such as major appliances, home services and private brands, supported by a market delivery network capable of handling installations nationwide, is likely to have supported margins. With many homeowners choosing to renovate rather than relocate, Lowe’s assortment and service capabilities appear well-aligned with prevailing housing trends.



On the other hand, macroeconomic headwinds are likely to have remained a constraint. Elevated interest rates, cautious consumer sentiment and muted housing turnover may have weighed on demand for larger discretionary home improvement projects. While repair and maintenance categories tend to be more resilient, big-ticket remodels and more ambitious renovations could have been deferred. This softer demand backdrop, particularly for project-driven categories, may have tempered volume growth and limited the pace of overall expansion in the fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Says About LOW’s Q4 Earnings

As investors prepare for Lowe’s fourth-quarter announcement, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lowe’s this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lowe’s has an Earnings ESP of +8.32% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

