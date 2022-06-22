Lowe's Opens 3D Product Library To Help Builders

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. is stepping into the world of metaverse with the opening of its 3D Product Library to help virtual and augmented reality developers.

Through Lowe's Open Builder, a new asset hub designed to be available to all creators, more than 500 3D product assets will be available initially for free download. These 3D assets include lighting, patio furniture, area rugs, kitchen and bath accessories, and décor accents, among others.

These items will be usable across metaverse and non-metaverse environments, such as gaming, augmented reality and creative design.

Lowe's, which has been operating for more than 100 years, said it aims to equip builders with items from its real-world shelves free of charge, rather than entering the metaverse with a storefront to sell virtual goods. This will make their creations more beautiful, more useful and more inspiring, the company noted.

Further, Lowe's will release a limited non-fungible token or NFT wearable collection for builders in Decentraland to the first 1,000 participants starting to outfit their avatars in boots, hardhats, and other accessories. The NFTs will be accessible through a free airdrop to users who have linked a MetaMask wallet. Custom, wearable NFTs will focus on the outfitting of metaverse builders.

The company noted that the NFT offer begins on June 21 and ends on July 20, but is only available while supplies last. The offer items are subject to availability, on a first come, first-served basis, and the MetaMask Wallet is required to accept the offer item. Subject to verification, the first 1,000 participants will be sent an NFT with approximate value of $5.

Users can visit LowesOpenBuilder.com to access and download Lowe's 3D product assets and NFT.LowesOpenBuilder.com through July 20 to link their MetaMask wallet and sign up for airdrop.

Lowe's added that it does not have any kind of affiliation, business partnerships or other official association with Decentraland, the DAO or the Decentraland Foundation.

Lowe's also offers Measure Your Space, which uses LiDAR to sense depth and map dimensions of a space, and Holoroom How To, which was one of the first home improvement virtual reality clinics.

