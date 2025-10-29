Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -2.29%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $238.49, moving -2.29% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

The home improvement retailer's stock has dropped by 2.88% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lowe's will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 19, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3, signifying a 3.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.96 billion, showing a 3.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.32 per share and revenue of $85.17 billion, indicating changes of +2.67% and +1.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lowe's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lowe's presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lowe's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.31 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Home Furnishings industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

