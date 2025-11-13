Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $231.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.66%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.29%.

The home improvement retailer's stock has dropped by 2.83% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lowe's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.98, reflecting a 3.11% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.86 billion, indicating a 3.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.3 per share and a revenue of $85.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.5% and +1.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lowe's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% downward. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Lowe's is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.62.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

