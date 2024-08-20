Lowe's (LOW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Fall & FY24 Outlook Cut

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW came up with second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the top line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line surpassed the same. This Mooresville, NC-based company experienced a year-over-year decline in both metrics and continued with its trend of dismal comparable sales.



The drop in big-ticket discretionary spending among Do-It-Yourself customers, along with adverse weather affecting seasonal and other outdoor categories, hurt the company’s performance. These challenges, coupled with a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, led management to revise its full-year forecast downward.



On a positive note, Lowe’s Total Home strategy showed continued progress, driven by growth in the Pro segment and online sales. The company achieved mid-single-digit growth in comparable sales with Pro customers.

Q2 in Detail

The home improvement retailer posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $4.10 per share, which came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96. However, the figure marked a decline from earnings of $4.56 per share reported in the same period last year.



Net sales of $23,586 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23,907 million and fell 5.5% year over year. Comparable sales for the quarter declined 5.1%, primarily due to muted demand from DIY customers, partly offset by strength in the Pro segment and online sales. We had expected a comparable sales decline of 4.2%.



The gross profit declined 6% year over year to $7,895 million, whereas the gross margin shrunk 20 basis points to 33.5%. We had expected a gross margin contraction of 40 basis points.



The operating income decreased 11.3% to $3,447 million, while the operating margin shrunk 100 basis points to 14.6%. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $3,404 million and an adjusted operating margin of 14.4%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lowe's Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lowe's Companies, Inc. Quote

Other Financial Aspects

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4,360 million, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $34,659 million and shareholders’ deficit of $13,763 million.



For the six months ended Aug 2, 2024, Lowe’s generated cash flow from operations of $7,415 million. The company executed a buyback of around 4.4 million shares, amounting to $1 billion.

FY2024 Outlook

Lowe’s now anticipates total sales in the range of $82.7 billion-$83.2 billion, a downward revision from the prior estimate of $84 to $85 billion. Comparable sales are expected to decline by 3.5% to 4% compared to the prior year, a steeper drop than the earlier forecast of a 2% to 3% decrease.



The adjusted operating margin is projected between 12.4% and 12.5%. This is a slight decrease from the previously guided range of 12.6%-12.7%. The forecast for adjusted earnings per share has been revised to a range of $11.70-$11.90, down from the earlier expectation of $12.00 to $12.30. Management maintained its capital expenditure plan of approximately $2 billion for fiscal 2024.

Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s have risen 6.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 0.7%.

Don’t Miss These Solid Bets

The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Sprouts Farmers SFM, which is engaged in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, which operates a membership-only warehouse club chain, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BJ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.