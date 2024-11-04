Lowe’s introduces the Lowe’s Digital Home Platform

Lowe’s (LOW) is helping homeowners manage their homes in a whole new way with the introduction of the Lowe’s Digital Home Platform, exclusively available to MyLowe’s Rewards members. Members can access free, personalized information about products in their homes, including warranties and manuals, maintenance suggestions and how-to content, recommended subscriptions and replacement parts from the palm of their hand. While the initial launch focuses on home appliances, the digital home platform will expand to include other aspects of the home to help make home maintenance easier than ever for Lowe’s customers. If a customer purchased a major appliance connected to their MyLowe’s Rewards account, in-store or online, within the past five year*, the appliance will automatically appear in their MyLowe’s Rewards profile. Members can also search for or manually add additional appliances purchased and the digital home platform will automatically display all information known by Lowe’s about that appliance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.