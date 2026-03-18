Lowe's Expands Into Subscription-Based Home Maintenance Services

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW has introduced HomeCare+, an associate-powered annual subscription designed to simplify routine home maintenance while expanding its presence in service-led retail. The launch marks a strategic move toward recurring engagement, positioning the company beyond traditional, transaction-driven home improvement.



Priced at $99 per year, HomeCare+ includes two in-home visits annually, with customers able to select up to seven essential services per visit. These services cover routine upkeep tasks such as electric dryer vent cleaning, HVAC air filter replacement, refrigerator water filter replacement, electric water heater flushing, garage door lubrication, and smoke and carbon monoxide detector battery replacement, along with light bulb changes. The program is already accessible to more than 75% of U.S. households, supporting scale and adoption.



The model is built around Lowe’s trained store associates, reinforcing a service experience rooted in trust and familiarity. At the same time, the company is positioning this human-led approach as complementary to the growing role of AI in homes, emphasizing that physical expertise and personal interaction remain critical even as automation increases.



HomeCare+ is tightly integrated into the MyLowe’s Rewards ecosystem, extending its value beyond purchases. Subscribers receive 5% savings on select maintenance-related products and are automatically upgraded to the program’s highest tier, unlocking benefits such as faster and free delivery, member-exclusive deals, enhanced rewards earning and access to special offers. Gift cards for the service are also expected later in the year.



If scaled effectively, HomeCare+ could drive stronger customer retention, increase engagement frequency and establish a more predictable revenue stream, positioning Lowe’s as a long-term, service-oriented partner in homeownership.

Here’s What Latest Metrics Say About Lowe's

The LOW stock has gained 8.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.6%.



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Lowe’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 reflects a lower valuation than the industry’s average of 20.43.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.3%, while the same for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 8.7%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been southbound by 3 cents and 1 cent per share, respectively, in the past seven days.



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Lowe’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and FIGS Inc. FIGS.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago reported number.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.