Lowe's Companies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 44 extraordinary options activities for Lowe's Companies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $178,362, and 40 are calls, amounting to $1,638,225.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $300.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $139.6 $138.4 $139.28 $110.00 $55.7K 19 16 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $139.0 $137.5 $138.53 $110.00 $55.4K 19 80 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.1 $9.05 $9.05 $240.00 $54.3K 1.6K 109 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.5 $9.3 $9.3 $260.00 $48.3K 120 0 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.8 $0.67 $0.7 $235.00 $48.2K 137 958

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's primarily targets retail do-it-yourself (around 70% of sales in 2024) and do-it-for-me customers, but has expanded its commercial and professional business clients to 30% from less than 20% in the past six years. We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,289,543, the LOW's price is down by -0.06%, now at $246.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $296.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lowe's Companies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

