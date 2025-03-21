Lowe's Companies Unusual Options Activity For March 21

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Lowe's Companies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $532,540, and 4 are calls, amounting to $318,550.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $310.0 for Lowe's Companies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lowe's Companies stands at 555.3, with a total volume reaching 1,839.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lowe's Companies, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.5 $9.25 $9.3 $220.00 $279.0K 1.1K 303 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.45 $4.15 $4.15 $230.00 $180.9K 199 548 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.65 $3.35 $3.4 $220.00 $76.2K 903 385 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.1 $10.95 $11.0 $240.00 $71.5K 110 79 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.2 $28.0 $28.0 $240.00 $56.0K 1.0K 60

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's primarily targets retail do-it-yourself (around 70% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers, but has expanded its commercial and professional business clients to 30% from less than 20% in the past six years. We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Current Position of Lowe's Companies With a volume of 6,309,580, the price of LOW is up 0.36% at $227.07. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $297.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Lowe's Companies with a target price of $305. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Lowe's Companies, targeting a price of $285. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $305. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $296. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Lowe's Companies, targeting a price of $295.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lowe's Companies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

