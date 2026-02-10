Low Volatility ETF (THLV) Touches New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF THLV is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 28.4% from its 52-week low price of $25.26 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

THLV in Focus

The fund provides exposure to U.S. large-cap equities while attempting to lower volatility by avoiding sectors that are currently in a down-trending cycle. The fund charges 64 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: all Style-Box Large-Cap Blend ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

THLV has recently benefited from equal-weight allocations to materials and health care, sectors that outperform during periods of market volatility. Its systematic avoidance of risk-off sectors allows it to capture market upside while maintaining a low-volatility posture, pushing the fund toward a 52-week high.

More Gains Ahead?

THLV may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 20.41 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

