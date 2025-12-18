Low-Beta Stocks to Own Amid Uncertainty: JJSF, USAC, NGS & COCO

CNBC reports that investors are preferring safer, more stable stocks since they expect uncertainty ahead. Investors are also nervous as some companies are preferring more complex borrowing methods to fund data center projects, according to CNBC. Thus, it seems that markets will remain uncertain.

Thus, to sail through the uncertainty, one can bet on low-beta stocks like J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF, USA Compression Partners, LP USAC, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS and The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four of the 30 stocks that qualified for the screening:

J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods is a well-known name in the snack food industry. The company has a strong balance sheet and is highly focused on returning capital to shareholders. JJSF has a negligible debt load with a much higher cash balance and is determined to accelerate repurchases of stock.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners is a renowned name in the natural gas compression business. It is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for cleaner fuels and higher LNG export volumes. On its latestearnings call USAC unveiled its plan to add most of its new equipment by year-end, setting the stage for further growth next year.

Natural Gas Services

The United States is sending more natural gas overseas as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). To do this, gas needs to travel through pipelines to coastal export terminals. This creates higher demand for Natural Gas Services’ compression equipment to push the gas through the pipelines. So, as more LNG is exported and more pipelines are built, companies like NGS benefit by renting out more of their compression machines.

The Vita Coco Company

COCO is a well-known producer of healthy and natural drinks. In the United States, The Vita Coco Company is known for its leading coconut water brand. In this business category, COCO is thriving since demand for coconut water is booming across every region, highlighting a strong business outlook.

