Lovisa Holdings Gains New Substantial Holder Interest

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. has gained a significant new substantial holder, with State Street Bank and Trust Company and its associates acquiring a 5.20% voting power in the company. This development could influence the company’s future strategies and attract attention from investors keen on understanding the potential impacts on Lovisa’s market performance.

