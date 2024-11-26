News & Insights

Lovisa Holdings Gains New Substantial Holder Interest

November 26, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. has gained a significant new substantial holder, with State Street Bank and Trust Company and its associates acquiring a 5.20% voting power in the company. This development could influence the company’s future strategies and attract attention from investors keen on understanding the potential impacts on Lovisa’s market performance.

