Lovesac Posts Wider Loss In Q3

December 11, 2025 — 07:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Lovesac Company (LOVE) posted a third-quarter net loss of $10.6 million compared to a loss of $4.9 million, prior year. Net loss per common share was $0.72 compared to a loss of $0.32. Third quarter net sales increased 0.2% to $150.2 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects: net sales in the range of $685 million to $705 million; and income per common share in the range of $0.15 to $0.49.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects: net sales in the range of $236 million to $256 million; and income per common share in the range of $1.88 to $2.22.

Shares of Lovesac are down 14% to $11.69 in pre-market trade on Thursday.

