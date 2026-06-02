Love the AI Story but Hate the Concentration Risk? Consider ETFs

Investor optimism surrounding artificial intelligence has been one of the primary catalysts behind the market’s rebound. The broad market index, S&P 500, has gained 5.05% over the past month, bringing its year-to-date gain to 10.49%. Reflecting this enthusiasm, the Nasdaq Composite has gained 1.47% over the past five trading sessions and 8.44% over the last month. The index is up 15.35% year to date and 41.58% over the past year.

While AI remains one of the market's most compelling long-term growth themes, concentration risk has risen alongside the opportunity. The growing dominance of a handful of AI beneficiaries in driving market returns highlights how narrow the rally has become. In such an environment, diversification becomes increasingly important, allowing investors to participate in the AI growth story without becoming overly dependent on a small group of market leaders.

The Real Risk Isn't Missing Out, It's Overconcentration

The debate may be shifting away from whether AI is a bubble and toward whether portfolios are sufficiently diversified to withstand the volatility that accompanies increasingly headline-driven markets. In this environment, increasing diversification is not about abandoning the AI trade or missing out on its long-term growth potential. Rather, it is about managing concentration risk and reducing the impact of sentiment-driven market swings while remaining positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of the AI ecosystem.

The sharp market sell-off witnessed in early 2026, fueled by AI-driven volatility, highlights the risks associated with increasingly concentrated exposure to AI and technology stocks. As investor enthusiasm for AI has fueled strong gains across a relatively small group of market leaders, portfolios have become more vulnerable to shifts in sentiment, earnings surprises, valuation concerns, regulatory developments and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Ultimately, the question is not whether investors should have exposure to AI, but how they should gain that exposure. While the AI theme continues to offer significant long-term growth potential, investors should avoid allowing FOMO-driven trading decisions to dictate portfolio allocations.

Instead, exposure should be built around diversification, risk tolerance and long-term investment goals, helping investors participate in the AI opportunity without taking on excessive concentration risk.

The Next Phase of AI May Reward Diversification

After all, Big Tech may have led the first chapter of the AI rally, but the next chapter could belong to the broader ecosystem enabling AI's expansion. From semiconductor and memory manufacturers to infrastructure providers, the companies supporting AI adoption at scale may increasingly drive returns. As a result, the next phase of AI-driven growth could reward investors who broaden their exposure beyond the market's largest technology names.

Equal-Weight Tech ETFs: A Diversified Bet on Technology

Investors looking to capitalize on the AI-driven technology boom without becoming overly dependent on a handful of mega-cap winners may want to consider equal-weight technology ETFs. While these funds do not offer broad sector diversification, they provide a more balanced way to invest within the technology sector by reducing the dominance of the largest companies and spreading exposure more evenly across constituents.

While equal-weight technology ETFs may be more volatile than broader equal-weight market strategies, they provide investors with a more balanced way to participate in the technology sector's growth potential.

As the AI investment cycle expands beyond a handful of mega-cap technology companies, broadening exposure across the technology ecosystem can help reduce concentration risk. The result is a portfolio that remains firmly aligned with the AI and technology growth story while relying less on the performance of a few dominant stocks.

Investors can consider Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF RSPT, First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF QQEW, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index ETF QQQE and Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF QEW.

Equal-Weight ETF for a Diversified Bet on the Broader Market

Investors who prefer not to increase their exposure to the technology sector, even through equal-weight technology ETFs, may consider equal-weight S&P 500 strategies as a more diversified way to participate in the broader market while maintaining meaningful exposure to AI-driven growth. Equal-weight ETF strategies could help investors build more balanced portfolios while reducing dependence on richly valued tech stocks.

Unlike technology-focused funds, equal-weight S&P 500 ETFs provide broader diversification across both sectors and individual stocks, reducing reliance on mega-cap technology companies and any single industry. These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, reducing concentration risks.

As a result, they can be an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to AI-driven growth while maintaining diversified sector exposure and a more balanced risk profile.

Notably, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index allocates roughly 19% of its portfolio to technology stocks, compared with nearly 39% for the traditional market-cap-weighted S&P 500. The equal-weight index offers a more diversified way to participate in the AI theme while reducing concentration risk and broadening exposure across the U.S. equity market.

Investors can consider Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP, ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL and Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Select Equal Weight ETF (QQEW): ETF Research Reports

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index ETF (QQQE): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT): ETF Research Reports

Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.