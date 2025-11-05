Markets
LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Q3 Profit Down, Misses View

November 05, 2025 — 07:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as sales weakened and impairment losses weighed on results. Earnings missed analysts' expectations.

Net income fell to $9 million, or $0.13 per share, from $90 million, or $1.28 per share, in the same period of 2024, reflecting impairment losses of $13 million.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $25 million or $0.36 per share, that missed the average analysts' estimate of $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income dropped to $18 million from $116 million a year earlier.

Net sales decreased 8.2% to $663 million,from $722 million in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate was for $660.99 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects Siding net sales of around $370 million, representing approximately 3% year-over-year growth.

For the full year 2025, LP anticipates Siding net sales of about $1.68 billion, reflecting around 8% growth from 2024.

Louisiana-Pacific shares closed Tuesday's trading at $85.33, down 0.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.