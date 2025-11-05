Louisiana-Pacific Q3 Profit Down, Misses View

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as sales weakened and impairment losses weighed on results. Earnings missed analysts' expectations.

Net income fell to $9 million, or $0.13 per share, from $90 million, or $1.28 per share, in the same period of 2024, reflecting impairment losses of $13 million.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $25 million or $0.36 per share, that missed the average analysts' estimate of $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income dropped to $18 million from $116 million a year earlier.

Net sales decreased 8.2% to $663 million,from $722 million in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate was for $660.99 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects Siding net sales of around $370 million, representing approximately 3% year-over-year growth.

For the full year 2025, LP anticipates Siding net sales of about $1.68 billion, reflecting around 8% growth from 2024.

Louisiana-Pacific shares closed Tuesday's trading at $85.33, down 0.86%.

