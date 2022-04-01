Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Unveils LP NovaCore, Boosts Innovation

To discover new solutions for continuously evolving its product portfolio, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX — commonly known as LP Building Solutions (LP) — launched dual-layered LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing panels within its LP Structural Solutions portfolio. These panels will minimize thermal bridging and energy loss to make structures more energy-saving and cost-efficient over time.



LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing is designed to guard against heat and cold. Its extruded polystyrene (XPS) layer between interior home spaces and the outside world provides continuous insulation with a higher R-value than standard sheathing and does not deteriorate over time. Impressively, this will be one of those insulated panel products that combines XPS foam with an oriented strand board (OSB) substrate.



LP growth and innovation product manager Chris Dall, said, "In the face of evolving building codes that only increase in complexity, LP provides solutions that allow builders to easily meet code requirements without complicated installation processes. Furthermore, as insulation requirements in building codes become stricter, insulated sheathing will become less of a 'nice to have' and more of a 'need to have.'”

Solid Innovation & Transformation Strategy to Drive Growth

LP is an industry leader, especially known for innovation, quality and reliability. Its innovative value-added OSB portfolio, known as LP Structural Solutions, includes LP TechShield Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy Premium Sub-Flooring, LP FlameBlock Fire-Rated Sheathing and LP TopNotch Sub-Flooring. Louisiana-Pacific continuously identifies new specialty building solutions and markets where it can utilize the core competencies in designing, manufacturing and marketing building products.



LP is gradually transforming a commodity producer into a more stable cash-generative business by increasing revenues and the EBITDA mix. From January 2019 to 2020, Louisiana-Pacific achieved $178 million of cumulative EBITDA from growth and efficiency. It exceeded its three-year target of $165 million for cumulative EBITDA in fourth-quarter 2020. During 2021, adjusted EBITDA increased 150% to $2 billion, primarily on growth in Siding Solutions revenues and higher OSB prices.



This apart, LP continues focusing on three areas, such as increasing the efficiency of mills by improving productivity, run time and quality through overall equipment effectiveness or OEE initiatives; applying best practices to its supply chain and optimizing infrastructure costs.



In a bid to reduce costs, LP lowered the cost structure of its facilities through Lean Six Sigma efforts, the sale or shutdown of underperforming mills and manufacturing facilities as well as investments in technology. Louisiana-Pacific resorts to a strategy of curtailing production at selected facilities to meet customer demand and optimize its portfolio as well as margins.



Shares of LP have gained 9.3% in the past year against the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry’s 2.9% fall. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up 4.7% in the past seven days. Louisiana-Pacific has a solid surprise history, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing eight quarters. This trend reflects bullish analyst sentiments. Its impressive VGM Score of A is a testimony to that.

