Lotus Technology Inc. Releases 2024 ESG Report Highlighting Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Lotus Technology Inc. released its 2024 ESG Report, showcasing advancements in sustainability, innovative products, and global environmental efforts.

Lotus Technology Inc. announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing the company's dedication to sustainable practices and clean mobility. The report, audited by TÜV NORD, emphasizes Lotus Tech's innovation in green products, including the introduction of its concept car, Theory 1, which aims to minimize the use of materials while enhancing performance. The company also celebrated its Lotus Global Smart Factory receiving the "Leading-Zero Carbon Factory" certification for achieving carbon neutrality. Additionally, Lotus Tech engaged in global sustainability initiatives and received notable awards, such as the Reuters Sustainability Award and the EU Chamber of Commerce Sustainable Business Award, recognizing its contributions to responsible business practices. For more details, the full report is available online.

Lotus Tech released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting significant advancements in sustainable practices and innovative green product development.

The introduction of Theory 1, a concept car focusing on minimizing material use and enhancing sustainability, showcases the company's commitment to eco-friendly innovation.

The Lotus Global Smart Factory achieved the "Leading-Zero Carbon Factory" certification, reflecting its success in carbon neutrality and sustainable production.

The company received multiple accolades, including the Reuters Sustainability Award and the EU Chamber of Commerce Sustainable Business Award, recognizing its achievements in sustainability and responsible business practices.

What is Lotus Tech's latest ESG Report about?

The 2024 ESG Report details Lotus Tech's advancements in sustainable practices, innovative green products, and leadership in clean mobility.

Who audited the 2024 ESG Report?

The report was audited by TÜV NORD, an independent third-party inspection and assurance agency.

What is the Theory 1 concept car?

The Theory 1 is Lotus Tech's first concept car that emphasizes advanced technology and sustainable development with minimal materials.

What awards did Lotus Tech receive in 2024?

Lotus Tech received the Reuters Sustainability Award and the EU Chamber of Commerce Sustainable Business Award for its achievements in sustainability.

Where can I read the full 2024 ESG Report?

The full report is available at www.group-lotus.com/esg.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the Company’s progress in advancing sustainable practices, innovative green products, and global leadership in clean mobility. The report has been audited by TÜV NORD, an independent third-party inspection, testing and assurance agency.





“Lotus Tech’s 2024 ESG report reflects our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable change and creating a better future for all,” said Dr. Daxue Wang, Chairman of the ESG Committee at Lotus Tech. “Through cutting-edge innovation, responsible manufacturing, and active participation in global sustainability efforts, we are dedicated to delivering eco-friendly solutions and fostering a more sustainable world.”





Lotus Tech unveiled its first concept car, Theory 1, centered on advanced technology, material minimization, and sustainable development. In contrast to mainstream industry models that utilize on average 100 A-surface materials, Theory 1 sets a "Challenge of 10" goal, employing only ten main A-surface materials, with performance, lightweight and sustainable properties.



Lotus Tech unveiled its first concept car, Theory 1, centered on advanced technology, material minimization, and sustainable development. In contrast to mainstream industry models that utilize on average 100 A-surface materials, Theory 1 sets a "Challenge of 10" goal, employing only ten main A-surface materials, with performance, lightweight and sustainable properties.





Lotus Global Smart Factory has been awarded the prestigious “Leading-Zero Carbon Factory” certification, recognizing its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and sustainable production practices.



Lotus Global Smart Factory has been awarded the prestigious “Leading-Zero Carbon Factory” certification, recognizing its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and sustainable production practices.





Lotus Tech actively participated in the global sustainability initiatives and reporting. In 2024, Lotus Tech has contributed showcases for the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Nature Positive Transitions Report series, demonstrating its commitment to driving global climate action.











The Company received accolades in 2024, including the Reuters Sustainability Award and the EU Chamber of Commerce Sustainable Business Award, acknowledging its achievements in sustainability and responsible business practices.





To read Lotus Tech’s 2024 ESG Report, please visit





www.group-lotus.com/esg





Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit







www.group-lotus.com







ir@group-lotus.com







