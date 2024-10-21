Lotus Resources Suspends Trading Ahead of Capital Raise

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce details of a significant capital raise. The trading suspension is expected to be lifted by October 24, 2024, or earlier, upon the release of the announcement. Investors are keenly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s stock performance.

